Vice-President Inonge Wina addresses mourners the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the requiem service of former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says government is currently engaging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over concerns raised by members of parliament on the need to extend the voter registration exercise. And Vice-President Wina says government is still sourcing funds to ensure that those who were not captured in the first phase of the mobile issuance of NRCs are covered. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina has insisted that UPND will be to blame for the low participation of women in the 2021 general elections. During Vice-President’s question time in Parliament, Friday, Kalomo Central...