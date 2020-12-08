ZAMBIANS will remember 2020 as the year where the economy was brought to its knees, while corruption, anarchy and violence reached the highest levels in the country’s history, says Green Party president Peter Sinkamba. In an interview, Sinkamba lamented that Zambians would remember 2020 as the year where the PF inflicted severe economic pain on citizens. “It’s a year that we will remember as being extremely stressful, economically, socially and also, politically, even environmentally. Economically because we have a scenario where the Coronavirus hit us all, which has severely impacted...



