ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano being attended to by ECZ officer Linda Miyoba during the voter registration exercise at Civic Center in Lusaka on November 9, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says it is not possible for foreign nationals to register as voters because the commission’s screening process can detect them. On Saturday, UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka alleged that the Patriotic Front was ferrying foreign nations from Congo to obtain National Registration Cards and thereafter voters’ cards. “We caution ECZ, let them do that which is right for the Zambia people. They do not own the Zambian people like the PF feels. They don’t own anybody. They are working for...