ZAMBIA Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Sokwani Chilembo has warned that the country will miss out on an opportunity to cash in on the growing demand for copper if the tax regime is not looked at. Speaking during a presentation to parliament on money bills, Monday, Chilembo said jurisdictions with lower grade ore were taking advantage of the demand, urging government to make Zambia more competitive. Chilembo said Zambia now held the ignominious record of having suffered the most fiscal changes of any copper producing country in the world...