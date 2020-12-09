ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development president Charles Milupi says PF’s continued desire to acquire more debt will cripple the economy. Commenting on a News Diggers investigation which revealed that Zesco was seeking to acquire a loan of about 1.7 billion Euros from foreign commercial entities, Milupi asked Zesco to explain what they intended to do with the loan. “Zambia is in a debt crisis! With regards to Zesco, Zambian people have not been told what they are going to use the money for. Secondly, whether there was any project analysis...
