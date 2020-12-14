POLICE in Muchinga Province have arrested five UPND members for unlawful assembly after a report from a concerned citizen. According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase, the five were arrested on Saturday after Chama Police Station received a report from a concerned member of the public who said there was unlawful assembly organized by some suspected members of UPND in Chabala village, Chief Kambombo in Chama District. Njase said around 11:00 hours on December 12, two UPND members namely Laston Nyirenda aged 57 and Raphael Phiri aged 60 both...
