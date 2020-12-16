FORMER foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba and Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela have paid back the salaries they were paid during their illegal stay in office as ruled by the Constitutional Court in 2017. Speaking to journalists after making the payment, Kalaba, who is now opposition Democratic Party president, wondered why the payment process had to be so obscure and urged government to attach seriousness to court judgements. “It’s very obscure, actually I am surprised because it took me a lot of effort to even establish where I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.