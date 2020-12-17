THE University of Zambia (UNZA) management has expelled seven students who incited their colleagues to riot over the institution’s decision to bar owing students from writing exams.

In a statement, Wednesday, UNZA acting head of communications and marketing Marjorie Nkamba said the verdict followed investigations and disciplinary hearing over the incident which occurred on November 17.

Nkamba, however, stated that two other students were acquitted.

“Following riotous behaviour by some students that took place on the night of Tuesday 17 November, 2020, where the serene environment and quiet atmosphere conducive for study was disrupted, the University of Zambia (UNZA) Management, pursuant to the Students General Rules and Regulations has taken action against nine students. The said action follows investigations and disciplinary hearing and the outcome with respect to each student is presented as follows; Frank Lipulu Chinyama Humanities and social sciences expelled. Samuel Daka, Humanities and social sciences, expelled. Justine Ngosa Humanities and social sciences expelled. Chanda Chongo, Education expelled. Langford Paul Mbewe, Education expelled. Mwate Simpemba Natural sciences, expelled. Kabwe Lusale Education expelled,” read a statement.

“Boyd Simukoko, Humanities and social sciences acquitted, Abraham Chilubaila natural sciences, acquitted. The University of Zambia Management will not hesitate to serve in the public interest by taking action against any members of its community and guests who cause riotous and disorderly behaviour.”