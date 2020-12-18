ZITUKULE Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri says the Church has now become an accomplice of manipulation and is being used by the ruling elite to gain access to the masses. In an interview, Phiri argued that the PF had constructed the deteriorated economic environment to manipulate the vulnerable masses through the Church that was being used as a tool to advance the ruling party’s interest. “What has happened in this country is that the politicians, those ruling, have created a political and economical environment, which has made every sector of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.