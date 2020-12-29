THE Ministry of Health has announced that Zambia has recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,884 tests done in the last 24 hours, breaching the 20,000 mark in cumulative cases.

And Lusaka City Council (LCC) public relations manager George Sichimba says the local authority has warned 165 business premises for failure to comply with COVID-19 guidelines out of 267 business premises inspected.

According to the daily dashboard update, Zambia recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,884 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, while the country also recorded one facility death in Mbala and 84 recoveries recorded in eight provinces.

Out of the new cases, 172 were recorded from Lusaka; 26 from Sinazongwe; 18 from Mongu; 13 from Chingola; 11 from Solwezi; six from Livingstone; five from Nakonde; four from Samfya; three from Chilanga, Ndola and Senanga; two from Chipata, Kabwe, Monze and Mushindamo, while Kalumbila, Kaoma, Kasama, Kitwe, Masaiti, Mazabuka and Mufulira recorded one case each.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 20,177 with 385 deaths and 18,380 recoveries.

And in a statement, Sichimba stated that the 165 businesses risked closure if they failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“LCC has warned 165 business premises for failure to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The affected premises risk being closed for business should they continue disregarding set guidelines. With the rising COVID-19 cases, LCC public health inspectors have intensified enforcements of COVID-19 guidelines in public places throughout the city. Last week, 267 business premises were inspected, out of which 167 premises were found to be non-compliant and were warned accordingly. Business owners who have been warned may be prosecuted in the Lusaka Fast Track Court in addition to closing their businesses,” Sichimba cautioned.

“Most business premises have relaxed on the providing hand-washing facilities/hand sanitisers, wearing of face masks and maintaining the recommended physical distance. LCC is, therefore, calling upon members of the public in the city to continue observing public health guidelines as the war against COVID-19 is still on.”

He added that religious and non-religious organisations planning to hold New Year cross-over prayers and events must observe public health guidelines.

“The call also goes to religious and non-religious organisations planning to hold New Year cross-over prayers/events to observe public health guidelines. The Council is aware that several organisations have planned for cross-over events, but it is also important to observe COVID-19 guidelines in terms of numbers, provision of hand washing facilities, wearing of face masks, physical distancing and exclusion of children. Organisers of such events are free to contact public health inspectors for guidance. Better still, the Council is encouraging people to stay home and follow proceedings online where possible,” stated Sichimba.