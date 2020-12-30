MONZE Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu says an independent inquest into the killings of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND sympthiser Joseph Kaunda are the only way to expose the truth because Zambia Police has no capacity to investigate itself. In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo claimed that criminal-minded people were taking advantage of illegal gatherings to advance their agendas, which may lead to loss of life, and that they did so with the intention of “pushing the agenda of discrediting” government institutions for political mileage....



