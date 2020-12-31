National Prosecutions Authority officials during the one week anniversary memorial in honour of their slain colleague Nsama Nsama who was shot dead by police - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IN memory of senior public prosecutor Nsama Nsama, who was shot dead last Wednesday alongside UPND’s Joseph Kaunda, staff at National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) gathered at their offices yesterday while clad in black to commemorate a one-week anniversary of their colleague’s demise. The staff could be heard singing solemn gospel songs as they waited to be addressed. The media was, however, not allowed to cover the entire event inside the NPA premises. NPA staff, mainly consisting of prosecutors, began the commemoration by gathering at the restaurant near the NPA offices...