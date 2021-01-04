President Edgar Lungu has constituted a death squad police command trio consisting of Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja, and his deputies for operations and administration Charity Katanga and Richard Mweene respectively, says Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) president Never Mumba. And Mumba says Kanganja cannot re-organise the police service to inspire confidence from members of the public because under his watch, more innocent Zambians have been killed. In a video shared on his Facebook page, Saturday, Mumba said the Kanganja and his new deputies were not a good combination going into...



