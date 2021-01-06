DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba says the PF will be shocked the same way MMD was overwhelmed following their historic 2011 general election defeat. Commenting on PF national party chairperson Samuel Mukupa’s remarks that there was no wind for change in the country and that he was confident that Zambians would still re-elect the PF this August, Kalaba insisted that voters were craving for a complete change of government. “In fact, people are very annoyed! People are not only hungry, they are also angry! Even MMD had the same...



