Former attorney general Musa Mwenye has weighed in on the killing by police of unarmed civilians Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda saying Zambians made a mistake when they previously kept quiet on police brutality and other related atrocities. And Mwenye says he will, in collaboration with other members of the legal fraternity, ensure that circumstances surrounding the death of the two innocent civilians are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately delivered. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live Programme, Tuesday, Mwenye said all citizens should speak out against police brutality...



