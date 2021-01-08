HH leaving KKIA with some UPND officials after being blocked from flying to Ndola to attend a funeral on the Copperbelt.

AUTHORITIES at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) yesterday stopped UPND president Hakainde Hichilema from traveling to the Copperbelt Province to attend the burial service of party Copperbelt youth chairman Ronald Bwalya Manenga. And on the Copperbelt, Police sealed off Kalulushi airstrip where Hichilema scheduled to land from. Hichilema was earlier cleared by Airport staff to travel to the Copperbelt, but was abruptly stopped, Thursday morning as he attempted to board a flight enroute to Ndola. A pilot, only identified as Edward, informed Hichilema that no one was allowed to fly...