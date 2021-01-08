Medical Stores Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe with Honeybee pharmacy director Zakir Motala (r ) when they appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THIS is a continuation of verbatim from the Parliamentary Accounts Committee hearing, where the Ministry of Health PS, Honeybee Pharmacy, ZAMRA, Medical Stores and other government agencies appeared for questioning over the US$17 million drug supply scandal: Kunda: Yes Honorable Kasonso then Honorable Mukosa and then… Tambatamba: Honorable Chair, he has not answered the questions I asked. Kunda: Honorable vice chair, thank you very much. Yes, if you can address that then I will allow Honorable Kasonso to also ask. Yes, director Honeybee Zakir: Can the Honorable please repeat the...