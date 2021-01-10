PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has terminated health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya‘s contract with immediate effect, replacing him with Bwana Mkubwa member of parliament Jonas Chanda. And Transparency International – Zambia says although a welcome move, firing Dr Chilufya should not be the end of action as the Honeybee scandal has many layers. Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, taking over from Dr Chanda. This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press...



