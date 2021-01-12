UNZA lecturer Professor Bizeck Phiri says PF should not relax in response to their by-election victories because the general election has completely different dynamics that could result in a possible loss. The PF emerged triumphant in at least three of the recently held ward by-elections, relegating the UPND to an embarrassing defeat in their perceived strongholds. In an interview, Professor Phiri, the political historian, however, observed that the ruling party’s by-election victories last week did not guarantee that it could scoop this August’s general election. “I have seen politicians when...
Menu