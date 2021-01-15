HUMAN Rights Commission (HRC) chairperson Mudford Mwandenga says government has failed in its obligation to respect the right to life and health by authorising the procurement and distribution of substandard health products to the public. And Mwandenga says government should compensate all victims who consumed the expired drugs, defective condoms and gloves. In a statement, Thursday, Mwandenga said it was a serious indictment on the part of government to distribute expired drugs and defective condoms and gloves. “The Human Rights Commission is deeply disturbed by recent revelations arising from the...



