Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Committee at Parliament building in Lusaka on January 12, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Correctional Services (ZCS) Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe has admitted that there were some irregularities in the management of the Prisons Industries Revolving Fund last year. The Auditor General’s Report revealed that in the ZCS, nine correctional facilities in Central Province generated amounts totalling K732,175 from the sale of maize and mealie meal, but only K2,250 had been remitted, contrary to the Zambia Prisons Service standing orders. “The Zambia Prison Service Standing Orders No. 674 (1) stipulates that revenue received in respect of Prison Industries will be credited to...