Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC says it is very dangerous to have faceless, nameless people paying leaders’ debts. On Monday, Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said he didn’t know who paid the debt for the ex-ministers who illegally stayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 because the deposit slip only indicated “donor” But in an interview, Mwenye wondered how the treasury could be receiving money from people they had not conducted due diligence on. “It is a very dangerous thing to have faceless, nameless people paying our...