President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressing the Nation on Friday,April 24,2020 at State House in Lusaka. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has received the full report on the shooting of two unarmed civilians; State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda, and has ordered Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Siyuni to act on its findings.

According to President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State received the full report, studied it and handed it over for Siyuni’s attention.

President Lungu did not, however, divulge any information contained in the much awaited report.

“His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has received the full report from the Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting to death of two citizens in Lusaka last month. The President has studied the report and has since handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecution for her attention. The President, however, states that the due process of the law must take place,” stated Chipampe in a brief update, Tuesday.

Nsama and Kaunda were murdered on December 23, 2020, as police tried to disperse protesters who had offered solidarity to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema during his appearance at Force Headquarters for questioning.

The tragic passing of the duo triggered a widespread public outcry, which eventually culminated to the dismissal of Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Bonnie Kapeso, Deputy Inspector General of Police administration Eugene Sibote and Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri following the carnage outside Force Headquarters.

The trio were replaced by Charity Katanga, Richard Mweene and Lackson Sakala, who were commissioners in Copperbelt, Northern and Eastern Province, respectively.

President Lungu had also issued Kanganja a six-month contract to transform the Zambia Police Service and regain public confidence.