ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi has described attempts to shut down News Diggers! Media Limited as a desperate effort to muzzle press freedom and prevent thorough investigations on abuse of public funds. And Milupi has urged Zambians to awaken from their slumber and help progressive anti-corruption organisations, like the independent news media, fight graft in public interest. In an interview, Milupi said that it was irregular for NAPSA to ask an employer to submit documents detailing contributions made to the pensions authority at the request of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.