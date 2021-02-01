MINISTER of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has told Parliament that as at July 2020, over K4.7 billion was collected in toll revenue, from inception. And Dr Ng’andu says over K700 million has been raised from July 2020 to present. The Finance Minister was speaking in Parliament on Thursday during questions for oral answer. Mufulira PF member of parliament Evans Chibanda asked him, among other questions, what the total number of toll plazas was as of July, 2020 countrywide and how much revenue was collected as toll fees from inception to...



