HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has urged political parties not to use COVID-19 as an excuse to perpetrate their “dictatorial tendencies” by avoiding intra-party elections. He was speaking in Parliament, Tuesday, in response to a question from Lufubu PF member of parliament Gift Chiyalika who wanted to know how many registered political parties there were as of December, 2019; whether the political parties are compliant with the requirement to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution; and if not, whether there are any plans to...
Menu