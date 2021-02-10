THE Auditor General’s Report on the audits of accounts of local authorities for the financial year 2018 and 2019 has revealed that nine markets in Kitwe were not under the control of the local council. And the Report revealed that the Kitwe council lost K124,525 in revenue due to failure to rehabilitate five shops belonging to the Council. “Section 5 (1) of the Markets and Bus Stations Act No 7 of 2007 stipulates that all markets and bus stations should be under the control of a local authority having jurisdiction...



