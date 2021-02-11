DEPUTY PF national chairperson Davies Chama says the ruling party is a democratic grouping which unlike UPND, will not intimidate anyone who seeks to challenge President Edgar Lungu at the convention. And Chama says the failure by UPND members to challenge party leader Hakainde Hichilema is an indication that there was massive intimidation and that there is a desire to preserve the opposition party’s position that “only a Tonga person can lead” UPND. Commenting on UPND’s announcement that Hichilema was going unopposed, Chama said the PF would not stop anyone...



