SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba yesterday had a hard time explaining to members of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) why he gave retrospective authority to the Ministry of Health controlling officer to disburse resources outside the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act. Meanwhile, Yamba says the Ministry of Finance has established that the MoH finance director engaged in financial misconduct and he would appear before a disciplinary hearing next week. Speaking when he appeared before the committee, Tuesday, Yamba said he gave the authority because he needed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.