HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has called on political parties to engage in politics of ideas as August 12 approaches, urging them to avoid preaching violence. He was speaking in response to a question from Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala who wanted to find out how many cases of assault and malicious damage to property were reported to the police during the by-election in Roan Parliamentary Constituency in April, 2019; how many people were arrested for assault and causing damage to property; how many people have since been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.