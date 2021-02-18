THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says the national debt crisis is crippling Zambia’s efforts in addressing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Wednesday, JCTR executive director Fr Alex Muyebe said that interventions aimed at resolving the debt crisis such as making available debt service resources had undermined Zambia’s capacity to respond to the life-threatening impacts of COVID-19. “The current national debt crisis is crippling Zambia’s efforts in addressing the effect of the COVID-19 virus in Zambia. The JCTR has observed that the government’s efforts to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.