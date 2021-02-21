MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda says the country has recorded 609 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths out of 4,144 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Dr Chanda stated that the latest mortality rate is the lowest since the second wave hit about two months ago. “We recorded 609 new cases out of 4,144 tests conducted (15% positivity). The cases by province were reported from: 172 Copperbelt, 101 Lusaka, 86 North-western, 79 Eastern, 58 Northern, 36 Southern, 25 Western, 24 Luapula, 18 Muchinga, and 10...



