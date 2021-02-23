MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda has revealed that his ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, is re-engaging Missionpharma so that they can take up supplying drugs and other medical products which will not harm the people. And Dr Chanda says the Ministry is not overwhelmed by the recent scandals, insisting that he was appointed with a task to bring back confidence in the health sector. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Chanda said the country did not want substandard drugs, medicines and medical products...



