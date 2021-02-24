MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says his ministry is happy that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill No.2 of 2021 has been introduced, advising citizens to be happy because in some jurisdictions, surveillance is done secretly. And Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga has advised that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill No.2 of 2021 should be crafted in a way that it will not clash with the provisions of the Bank of Zambia Act and the Banking and Financial Services Act. Speaking...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.