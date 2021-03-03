A NDOLA woman has told the magistrates’ court how she slapped a 17-year-old girl after she vehemently denied being romantically involved with her husband despite picture and audio evidence of the affair. The woman, however, has denied inserting a metal bar in the girl’s vagina. This is in a matter in which Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27, and Catherine Mpamba, 28, of Chipulukusu are charged with indecent assault on a female and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Nanyinza and Mpamba, who are both hair dressers, are alleged to have jointly and willfully...



