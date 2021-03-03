NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba, addresses journalists during a press briefing at his house in Kabulonga, Lusaka on January 21, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘acting president’ Joseph Akafumba says his faction will today commence a fresh legal action against expelled Chishimba Kambwili, insisting that he no longer has the authority to lead the party. In an interview, Tuesday, Akafumba said his faction initially withdraw the legal suit in order to re-strategise. “We took a case to court where we challenged the proceedings in Luanshya, which have no basis at all and are not supported by any legal constitution. And what Mr Kambwili was saying there, he was speaking from nowhere....