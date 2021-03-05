ZAMBIANS must reject politicians dishing out money because they will not deliver on their promises as they have made vote-buying a yardstick for being elected, says New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka. In an interview, Kateka cautioned that if politicians were not taught lessons on polling day, voters would have themselves to blame for sustaining the trend of politicians dishing out money. “We have noted unprecedented levels of monies being distributed by those in the PF. Some of these are MPs whose faces we recognise from videos. New Heritage Party...



