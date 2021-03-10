MATERO PF member of parliament Lloyd Kaziya says he is considering standing as an independent candidate in Matero Constituency as he is longer interested to stand on the PF ticket. In an interview Kaziya said the PF government had let him down for failing to bring development in Matero. “The constituency is fine and we are receiving a lot of intruders, we have so many aspiring [candidates] showing up now, which is a healthy thing. I am not interested in standing on the PF ticket. I am not interested in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.