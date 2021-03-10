Lusaka National Museums curator Chilala Habeenzu explains some of President Edgar Lungu's pictures to Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela during the launch of the President Lungu's 63rd birthday exhibition at the Lusaka Museum on November 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU), says it is disappointed with government’s failure to pay National Museums Board (NMB) members their salary arrears. In a statement (UNZAAWU) general secretary Moonga Mupuna said the union was frustrated that government was avoiding paying NMB workers when the workers worked for nine months without getting paid in 2019. “As UNZAAWU, we are greatly disappointed and frustrated that government is trying by all means to avoid paying the National Museums Board workers salary arrears owed to them. We are talking about...