The University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU), says it is disappointed with government’s failure to pay National Museums Board (NMB) members their salary arrears. In a statement (UNZAAWU) general secretary Moonga Mupuna said the union was frustrated that government was avoiding paying NMB workers when the workers worked for nine months without getting paid in 2019. “As UNZAAWU, we are greatly disappointed and frustrated that government is trying by all means to avoid paying the National Museums Board workers salary arrears owed to them. We are talking about...
