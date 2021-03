MMD president Nevers Mumba says alliances in Zambia fail to work because they are about power sharing and there is also lack of honesty among members. Speaking when he appeared on Crown TV’s Truth Be Told program, Mumba said alliances became very vulnerable if they were about power “If it is all about power, it becomes very vulnerable that is why you can go back to a long time ago you can hardly point out an alliance in this country that has worked, it is because those alliances it is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.