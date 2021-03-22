United Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for elections and campaigns Gary Nkombo addresses journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka on March 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND chairman for elections Gary Nkombo says PF abandoned former vice-president Dr Guy Scott a long time ago and it shows lack of respect for Defence Minister Davies Chama to mock him in the manner he did. And UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says those insulting Dr Scott are insulting late President Michael Sata because the two were inseparable. Last week, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema appointed Dr Scott as UPND’s chief consultant, a position which his wife, Dr Charlotte, said he accepted. But Chama, who is also PF deputy...