JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says being in the opposition feels like being an orphan because there is a lot of suffering and it’s too early for the Patriotic Front to give up the responsibility of running government. And Lubinda says running government is a task that does not require experiments. Speaking when he met aspiring candidates and party officials in Kasama, Saturday, Lubinda said his party does not want to go back in the opposition. “Echo tulefwaya chakuti mu 2050, abana ngabaisa iminina ukuti who did this, bakalande ukutila in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.