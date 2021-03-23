Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba interacts with youths who paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka on March 11, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba says he should not be likened to people who are going back to the PF because he can’t reduce himself to a vice mobilisation chairman when he is now president. And Kalaba has urged traditional leaders to stop siding with politicians and emulate chiefs like Mukuni who welcomes everyone regardless of political affiliation. Speaking when he featured on Voice of Kalomo, Saturday, Kalaba said PF was a no go area for him because it had disappointed the Zambian people. “The Bible says he who puts...