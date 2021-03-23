Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma speaks in Livingstone during the official opening of the National Economic Summit on July 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma says Zambians should be patient and allow President Edgar Lungu to continue working on reducing the high cost of living. In an interview, Yaluma, who is also Malole PF member of parliament, urged citizens to be patient as government worked on implementing viable solutions to arrest the escalating cost of living, which had shot up to over K8,500 per month for an average family of five. “What we have gone through and what we are going through right now, the high cost of...