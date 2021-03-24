FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet and head of the Zambia Atomic Energy Agency Roland Msiska has passed away. Confirming the development in a statement, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti disclosed that Dr Msiska passed away in Lusaka. “Government regrets to announce the death of Dr Roland Msiska, former secretary to the cabinet, who died in Lusaka on Tuesday, March 24. His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has expressed sadness over the death of Dr Msiska and since conveyed his condolences to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.