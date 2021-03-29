Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says it will take political will to fight corruption and a realisation that the fight is not only a legal issue, but an economic strategy. And Mwenye says those who want to be in public service should realise that their goal is not becoming a multimillionaire, but serving the people. In an interview with Martin Kalunga-Banda of Impact Hub recently, Mwenye said it would take political will to fight corruption. He said no country in Zambia’s position had ever developed from that position without making...