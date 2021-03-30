HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says it is irresponsible for medical personnel to start arguing about whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine should be rolled out because it is meant to protect citizens from a further spread of the virus. And Dr Chanda says that President Edgar Lungu and Cabinet ministers, including himself, are willing to be the first Zambians to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab, even on arrival at the airport. Meanwhile, Dr Chanda has explained that rich countries have not committed as much resources to the HIV vaccine...
