ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu speaks at Lusaka’s Roma Catholic Parish during Zambia Association of Sisterhoods (ZAS)’s diamond jubilee mass under the theme ‘Celebrating with gratitude God’s faithfulness and embracing the future with confidence’ on November 17, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INDEPENDENT Churches of Zambia board chairperson Bishop David Masupa says it is selfish of the Catholic Church to suggest the diversion of the Church Empowerment Fund when there are churches who are in dire need of help. The comment comes in the wake of a statement from Chipata Diocese Bishop Rt Rev George Lungu who has questioned the source of the “Church Empowerment Fund” asking that the money be channelled to more needy areas of the economy. In an interview, Bishop Masupa said churches, especially those that meet in school...