ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mphundu has appealed to leaders in the country to use this Easter period and reflect on the many social injustices that citizens are facing due to oppressive laws that have been imposed. In his Easter message to the Zambians, Bishop Mphundu urged citizens to be hopeful that better days were coming even though the COVID-19 pandemic was still around. “We go through all kinds of problems and difficulties, it’s like now during this time of COVID-19, a whole year, we have lost so many people, people have relatives...



