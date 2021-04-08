ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says the Church Empowerment Fund is a blatant form of corruption and it should be stopped. But Northmead Assemblies of God Church presiding Bishop, Joshua Banda, has defended the initiative, saying the Church, like many other sectors that benefitted from the Central Bank stimulus package, deserved government help to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking when they featured on the Hot FM Beyond Headlines Radio programme, Wednesday, the two Church leaders expressed strong opposing views on the K50 million Church empowerment fund. Archbishop Mpundu said there are...



